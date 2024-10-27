Blue Bloods season 14 episode 13 promo: A serial killer?

For those who are not aware for whatever reason, you are going to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 13 arrive on CBS this coming Friday. There are only six episodes left and in one way or another, want want them all to stand out from the rest of the pack.

So what seems to be a focal point here for episode 13? Well, for the time being, we’d say that this may be one of the most emotional episodes to date for a couple of characters. Tensions in New York City are about to be at a peak, so what will the Reagans do in order to handle that?

Well, based on the latest Blue Bloods promo, Danny will find himself struggling as he tries to stop a potential serial killer. We probably do not need to tell you this, but we are talking about an adversary here who is sure to produce all sorts of problems. The stress of this case could get to Donnie Wahlberg’s character and for Frank, there is another tense showdown between him and Mayor Chase. Whether or not it is about the same subject remains to be seen.

Why are we seeing so much of Dylan Walsh on the show at this point? Well, we tend to think that the character is tied into whatever the endgame for Frank is going to be, mostly because the Police Commissioner is such a difficult job with the Mayor looking over his shoulder. We don’t think that Frank is about to step down, but this story arc is a chance to see, one last time, what he stands for and what he thinks the future of the New York Police Department really is. This is a big part of legacy, with the same being said for being a family man.

