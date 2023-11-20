Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC? More season 1 expectations

Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC? We certainly know that the desire is there to see season 1 episode 8 arrive at this point. Unfortunately, we know that a desire to see more does not mean that we’re actually going to get it.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do need to go ahead and hand down some of the bad news — as great as it would be to see the Jesse L. Martin series back tonight, it’s not happening. It also won’t be back for the immediate future. Because of the fact that there aren’t any other episodes completed as of right now, we are going to be waiting for several weeks to see whatever is next. We anticipate that production is going to be starting back off not too long after Thanksgiving, so the wait here won’t necessarily be the most painful in the world.

Unfortunately, because we are going to be waiting for a while this is a situation where there isn’t much that can be shared when it comes to a synopsis or any other casting info. At the very least, we can just celebrate the fact that NBC is seemingly pretty darn happy with what they’ve got here. After all, remember for a moment that they’ve added another episode to the season 1 order, and we feel pretty darn confident for the time being that a season 2 is coming. We’re not sure that there is any real reason to think otherwise.

Our advice during the rest of the hiatus is actually pretty darn simple: Take advantage of this opportunity to get more people hooked to the show! In the long run, this will certainly help to make it all the more successful.

Related – Go ahead and get more news on The Irrational, including the show getting that additional episode

What do you most want to see on The Irrational season 1 the rest of the way?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







