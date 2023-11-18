The Irrational season 1 adds another episode

We know that we’re in the midst of a hiatus at the moment for The Irrational over on NBC, but there is still a little bit of good news to report.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the Jesse L. Martin series has increased its overall episode count from ten to 11, which will give it a little bit more of a chance to finish up the story that it has established for the season.

If we are to be absolutely honest here, we’ll sit here and say that we’re somewhat surprised that the increase in episodes is actually as small as it is. Just consider for a moment here that it has performed really well in the ratings since it launched, and there was a big part of us that wondered whether or not we were actually going to see a 13-episode order when everything was said and done. Wouldn’t that be something to celebrate? Even still, getting another episode is nice, and we certainly think that there’s going to be a second season based on what we have seen so far.

Just in case you are wondering why the hiatus has been as long as it is as of late, the simplest answer that we can offer is rather simple: It has been tied very much to what is going on with the SAG-AFTRA strike. The actors recently got a fair deal and because of that, they can get back to work in the near future. Production here was interrupted due to the strike, just as it was with the vast majority of shows that exist out there. Our hope is that come early next year, we can start to see a little bit more of what lies ahead.

For now, our advice is rather simple: Exercise some patience. In the long run, you are going to need it.

What do you think about The Irrational season 1 so far?

Have you enjoyed most of what you’ve seen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

