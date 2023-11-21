A Murder at the End of the World episode 3: Is Rohan dead?

Entering A Murder at the End of the World, we obviously knew that a character was going to turn up dead. As it turns out, though, there is more than one murder we need to talk about here!

Rohan, we hardly knew ye.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD!

Through most of the first two episodes, we really didn’t know that much about the guy. Some of that changed, however, moving into episode 3. This character did not have that much of a digital footprint, but he did actually have a history with Bill. As it turned out, he was also someone who visited with him prior before his death. The two had a conversation about something, but before he could give Darby all the information, he was killed.

What does this other death speak to here? Well, that’s rather simple — we are speaking here at this point about a problem that Andy can no longer just shove away and claim to be someone having an isolated overdose. It may also be a lot harder at this point to just try and usher Emma Corrin’s character away. This is clearly a situation now where someone doesn’t want the truth out there, but who is it?

From here on out, let’s just say that it’s likely we are going to see the investigation intensify and in a lot of ways, it has to. There are still so many more questions here beyond just the murders, including the real point of all the flashbacks with Bill. Are there more connections between the past and present than are clear at the moment? That’s something that we are actively thinking about right now, and it is hard not to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now entering A Murder at the End of the World episode 4

What did you think about the events of A Murder at the End of the World episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







