A Murder at the End of the World episode 4: Early details!

While we may be waiting for a little over a week to see A Murder at the End of the World episode 4, why not look ahead? There is, of course, so much great stuff to be excited about as we move forward … but also realize that there are some reasons for anxiety, as well. Just remember the sort of show that this is! From the very start, it is clear that this is a program meant to make your hair stand on end and have you suspicious of everyone!

Let’s start off here with a reminder of where things stand at the moment — at the end of episode 1, we saw the death of Bill. Meanwhile, in episode 2 the mystery of the masked figure surfaced. There’s a chance that over the course of the next two episodes, some more clues are going to be pieces together as Darby looks to get answers. Is that something that the folks at the retreat really want? We have to wait and see on that. Then again, Andy and Lee brought a master Gen Z sleuth up to Iceland — they have to be aware that she is going to seek out answers.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD!

If you do want to get more news on what lies ahead here, check out to see the A Murder at the End of the World episode 4 synopsis:

There’s a killer on the loose and nowhere to run with a storm closing in. Darby breaks out of lockdown and discovers the retreat may not be what she thought it was.

We’re not altogether sure that it’s a shock that the retreat is more than meets the eye, mostly because that has been clear on some level since the beginning. With that being said, though, we know that the twists may not come in the way that you would expect … or, at the very least, that’s the intention.

Related – Get more news on A Murder at the End of the World episode 3

What are you most excited to see moving into A Murder at the End of the World season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







