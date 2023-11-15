A Murder at the End of the World episode 3: Is Andy the killer?

As you prepare to see A Murder at the End of the World episode 3 next week, it makes sense to have a long suspect list! We are still early on in the story and by virtue of that, there are a number of names that are going to float around.

For the time being, it also does feel like Andy is going to be one of the ones near the top. After all, Clive Owen’s character (alongside Lee) is responsible for bringing Bill and everyone else to the retreat in the first place. Presumably, he knows how everything works better than anyone with the hotel, the AI Ray, and also the purpose for everyone being there. If someone is capable of staging the perfect crime, wouldn’t it be him?

On paper, it would be easy to dismiss Andy because it’s almost too obvious, especially if he lured Bill out to the retreat to kill him because of some past connection between him and Lee. Yet, there are other possible motives at play here. Could it be that Bill did not go along with one of his plans? Or, was this death just a way to see if Darby could solve what he felt was an impossible murder case? One of our most intriguing theories right now is that the entire retreat is an orchestrated test where he wanted a murder victim she would care about, and from there, seeing if she can put together the pieces with a lot of interesting suspects. It’s possible that Andy either hired someone to kill Bill; or, utilized his technology somehow to make that happen. How he did that, of course, remains to be seen.

We would just say that throughout A Murder at the End of the World, remember that this is the creative team behind The OA. They could surprise viewers in a big way. It’s possible that this entire test for Darby could be for Andy to use her for something else later.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

