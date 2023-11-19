Chicago Fire season 12: Any crossover expectations?

Over the course of the past several weeks, there have been a number of headlines when it comes to Chicago Fire season 12. What’s that been about? Well, largely the sad news that Kara Killmer is going to be departing the show at some point moving forward.

For the sake of this article, we want to pivot over to a different subject, but one that is very much valuable still in its own way. Why not discuss crossovers a little bit more? Aren’t we going to have a good chance to see some more good stuff in that department?

Well, we know that over the past few years, these sort of events have been less of a priority for the franchise, as opposed to just getting the episodes done. We know that these can be pricey to stage and beyond that, it’s been harder to do them amidst the global health crisis that started back in 2020. We know that the plan has been to still make more happen at some point, but entering this season there is another challenge in the early going here.

So, what is it? Our feeling on the matter is simple: With the shows starting production so late due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes (or, as we call it, the AMPTP taking forever to give them a fair deal), there may not be a lot of time to create some sort of big crossover. These are time-consuming to stage since you have to make all of the schedules work.

Do we think that there are going to be at least a few smaller crossovers here and there? Sure, such as a character turning up briefly on Chicago Fire from another show. However, we’d be shocked if we end up getting something more substantial, at least for the time being.

