Chicago Fire season 12: How will Sylvie Brett leave?

Yesterday, the news first broke that Kara Killmer is going to be leaving Chicago Fire at some point in season 12. In some ways, it comes as a shock. However, in some others, not so much.

After all, go ahead and remember the following: There are a number of departures that we’ve seen from the One Chicago franchise as of late, and more are coming. Remember here that Tracy Spiridakos is going to be departing Chicago PD at the end of the season and beyond just that, we’re also still questioning the future of Taylor Kinney. We know that he’s going to be back on season 12, but will he be back again full-time? We wonder about all of that and then some.

So when it comes to how Brett is going to be written out on the series, let’s just say this: Haven’t the producers already given themselves a great way to make that happen already? You can easily argue that this is the case and she’ll just leave to be with Matt Casey. Heck, there’s a chance that we’ll see them get officially engaged and (possibly) even plan some sort of wedding.

While we don’t want to rule out the producers doing something absolutely insane here, at the same time there’s no reason to give the character any less of a super-happy ending here. After all, she has been a part of this world for so long, and she’s also tied into another important character at the same exact time.

Hopefully, we are going to get some more teases at some point when it comes to Brett’s future before too long. All plans, at least at the moment, are for season 12 to start filming right after Thanksgiving.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire, including other updates on why Killmer is leaving

How do you think that Sylvie Brett is going to depart Chicago Fire during season 12?

Be sure to share your theories right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







