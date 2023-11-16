Why is Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire, Sylvie Brett?

Why is Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire and Sylvie Brett at some point during season 12? We understand if you have these questions!

Earlier today, the news was first reported that the longtime series regular is going to be exiting the show. It does sound like it won’t be immediate when the series returns (most likely in January or February), but this is something that you are going to have to prepare yourself for on some level. It’s going to be hard to see it happen!

So why is this happening? You can make the argument that creatively, it makes sense if she wants to get married to Casey and live with him in Oregon, especially since this idea was planted at the end of last season. It could be a situation where Killmer is ready to move on after years on the job. She’s not from Chicago, so every season she is away from her friends and family while working on it.

Kara did indirectly reference her exit in a post on Instagram, mostly from a nostalgic point of view:

These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago. Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD—some of the best firefighters in the country! The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!

Ultimately, there may be a lot of different components to this change-up, whether they be creative or financial in nature. Often, the finer details are not shared publicly. Remember that there’s never been a lot of clarity regarding a lot of other cast exits, though both Jesse Lee Soffer and Nick Gehlfuss have each said that they wanted to broaden their horizons career-wise. This could be the same thing here.

Above all else, let’s just be thankful that we had so many years of Kara on Chicago Fire, which she brought such a positive spirit to the show and her role. Also, at least we still have some episodes left to see her character!

