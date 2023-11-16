Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire, Sylvie Brett during season 12?

Just in case there hasn’t been enough One Chicago exits lately, Kara Killmer is saying goodbye to Chicago Fire.

According to a report from TVLine, the longtime cast member will be departing the series at some point during season 12. During the season 11 finale, Matt Casey returned and proposed to her character of Sylvie Brett, which does potentially set her up for a future elsewhere. It did feel like at some point, either these two were going to go off together, or Brett was going to have to move forward, for good, as a single woman. She’s already been split up from Casey, but the possibility of more for the two of them has been out there in the ether.

Killmer is at least going to be in the first part of the season, so you don’t have to worry about this being some sort of immediate exit. However, her departure does pair up with the news that Taylor Kinney’s future on Chicago Fire is also in question to some extent. We know that he will be back for season 12, but we’ve never heard anything to make us confident that he will be back for many more years. Meanwhile, Tracy Spiridakos is leaving Chicago PD at the end of the upcoming season 11, and we know that Nick Gehlfuss recently left Chicago Med after being there from the start as Dr. Will Halstead. This is after Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Jay Halstead, left Chicago PD during season 10.

So why all of these exits? We’ll get into this more specifically for Killmer soon, but in general we know that Wolf Entertainment is known for running a tight ship when it comes to budget. Some of these moves may be cost-cutting in nature, whereas others are simply actors wanting to move on to do other things. Almost every cast member we’ve mentioned here has spent a substantial amount of time on their show — think years upon years! It’s not easy in particular to those who are not from the Windy City.

For now, we anticipate that Chicago Fire season 12 is going to premiere either in late January or February. We’ll have more soon.

What do you think about Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire after season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

