Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 5 promo: Issues at home

As we prepare to see Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 5 over on Paramount+ next week, what lies ahead from top to bottom?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that the title character is dealing with challenges all across the many facets of his life. First and foremost, let’s look at things personally. He’s away so much that his kids are not getting the time necessary with him — his absence may be for a good reason, but does that make it any easier? Hardly. This is a show that is really showing all sides of being a man in Bass’ position, where there are consequences to being this sort of heroic figure.

When it comes to challenges, what’s going on with a number of missing Black men and women? This is something else that he is going to have to figure out. Bass has an opportunity on this show to be a voice for a lot of people who don’t otherwise have one in this world, but there are still a lot of hurdles that he has to overcome in order to be that.

As a lot of you know already, we are at the halfway point of this story and more than likely, things are going to be even more brutal and challenging the rest of the way. Don’t they have to be?

How much more ground is there to cover?

To keep this simple, let’s just say that there is a lot. We’re talking here about a show that looks to encompass a lot of Reeves’ life, especially since Lawmen is being thought of as an anthology more so than something that is going to just focus on this character forever. We do think that it’s possible that a season 2 is going to shift the focus almost entirely.

