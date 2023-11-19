Yellowstone season 2 episode 7, 8 spoilers: All about revenge

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 2 episode 7 as well as episode 8. Want to learn more?

Well, if you have watched the Kevin Costner series in the past, then you already know how crazy these two episodes are. In general, we think that this season has one of the best final stretches out of any, and one of the big reasons for it being tied to the presence of Malcolm Beck. Neal McDonough is great at playing these sort of characters, ones that are smart and sinister at the same exact time.

Now, if you haven’t had a chance to see these episodes before, let’s give you a few more details of what lies ahead courtesy of the synopses below…

Season 2 episode 7, “Resurrection Day” – Tensions escalate as the Beck brothers become frustrated by the Duttons’ unwillingness to play ball. Jamie looks for a fresh start. Tate gets his first horse, on YELLOWSTONE, Sunday, Nov. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/8:30-9:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 2 episode 8, “Behind Us Only Grey” – John and Rip seek revenge. Monica ponders the consequences of her living situation. Jimmy clears old debts, on YELLOWSTONE, Sunday, Nov. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET / 9:30-10:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Looking ahead to the future…

We are pretty happy that CBS viewers got a chance to check out the first two seasons, but we’re not sure how many opportunities we are going to be season 3. We’ll wait and see, but we know that there are a lot of programs coming up for the network in the new year. Also, there are a ton of sporting events and the Super Bowl is coming to CBS in February.

Meanwhile, season 5 is going to premiere on Paramount Network in November 2024.

