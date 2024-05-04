So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 9: The last before finale

As you get yourselves prepared to see So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 9 on CBS, there is so much to prepare for!

Where do we start? Well, it feels like a healthy place is just recognizing how bittersweet a lot of this feels. In just a mere matter of a week and a half, the series finale is going to be here. Pending a miracle, there is not going to be a season 3, and CBS executives have already nixed a Paramount+ move. We’d love to say that there is going to be closure to all of Margaret and Todd’s misadventures but in the end, that’s not going to happen. There is apparently a cliffhanger at the end of the finale.

So what can you do the rest of the season? Well, just enjoy what we have! So Help Me Todd has been a clever show from the start with great characters and a lot of memorable moments. Obviously, it is ending so much earlier than anyone would like, but there is still something charming about the escapism it brings. That is not stopping, even if the show is.

To get a few more details now on what’s to come, check out the new So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 9 synopsis:

“The Broker” – While Margaret makes every employee at Crest, Folding & Wright work over the weekend on Gus’ fairness hearing for a class action settlement, Todd begins investigating a secret case with the FBI where everyone at the firm is a potential suspect, on the CBS Original series SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, May 9 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

That latter story for Todd has to be the one where you raise an eyebrow. How do you keep a secret like that? Maybe he can, but we’ve learned over the years covering TV that very few secrets in this world ever stay that way…

What do you most want to see through So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 9?

Are you still heartbroken over the cancellation? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







