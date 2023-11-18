Survivor 45 episode 9 sneak peek: Jake’s celebration

As you get yourselves prepared for Survivor 45 episode 9 in just a matter of days, is there hope for Jake within this game?

Well, here’s the funny thing about Survivor, and this is something that a lot of diehard fans out there already know — anything can happen at just about any moment. This game can change rapidly, especially with a number of twists that get thrown in there in this modern era of the game.

Based on the new sneak peek that we’ve had a chance to see already for this episode over here, we tend to think that Jake is well-aware of his good fortune within the game already. He is very-much lucky to be a part of the competition still and as a result of that, he views this as a new lease on life. He’s going to adjust a lot of things that weren’t working for him previously and try to figure out how to re-immerse himself and show value.

Can he still win the game? Absolutely. He’ll have an interesting argument of battling adversity if he makes it to the end, and we don’t think it will be held against him that he was not in control of some votes along the way. However, if he wants to make some moves, he doesn’t have a lot of time in order to do it. After all, remember that the Reba group still remains strong and insofar as we can tell, Emily is with Drew and Austin. Also, Austin now has two idols after the amulet twist has now gifted him a second one. The odds are stacked against him, and virtually everyone else from the original Belo tribe at this point.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some big surprises!

What do you think Jake can do to find his way to stay alive on Survivor 45 episode 9?

