Survivor 45 episode 9 spoilers: More on ‘difficult decision’

When you see Survivor 45 episode 9 next week on CBS, it feels like a lot of content is going to be crammed into an hour.

So, where do we start? Well, a natural place seems to be saying that we’re going to have a chance to see yet another twist coming up. If you saw the promo last night, then you already know at least some of what we are talking about here. Three people, in some form, are going to potentially lose their vote! What does that mean?

Well, before we get too far into this, just take a look at the Survivor 45 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Sword of Damocles” – In order to win immunity, castaways must compete in a three-part challenge. Then, some castaways take a journey and will face another difficult decision, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 22 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

There is a chance that Jeff Probst, in the preview, is referring to the journey with people losing their votes. However, at the same time he could also be referring to something that happens at the immunity challenge, given that this is where he makes his proclamation. Let’s just say this — if the first people out at immunity lose their votes, we 100% hate it. Survivor should not be punishing people who are bad at challenges like that.

What does the “Sword of Damocles” mean?

Basically, it is a reference to the idea that a sword is hanging over you, and something bad could happen at any given moment — that is certainly the case this season, especially with Jeff Probst stabbing that bag of rice.

