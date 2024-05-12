That 90’s Show season 2 premiere date, more revealed at Netflix

If you have been wondering for a while what would be coming in terms of That 90’s Show season 2 over at Netflix, we have good news!

This weekend, the streaming service officially confirmed that on Thursday, June 27, the first half of the second season is going to premiere. These eight episodes will be followed by another eight that are coming on Thursday, October 24. These will bring you back to Point Place where Leia gets a chance to spend more time with Red and Kitty, who will also be front and center once again.

So, who from the original show will be turning up this go-around? Season 1 did feature a wide array of returning cast members from That 70’s Show but this time around, the lineup may be a little bit more sparse. Per TVLine, neither Ashton Kutcher nor Mila Kunis are going to be a part of season 2, and the status of Topher Grace and Wilmer Valderrama is still unclear. Neither is in part 1, but could they surface in part 2?

Meanwhile, the aforementioned site does note that you are going to be seeing Laura Prepon (Donna), Don Stark (Bob) and Tommy Chong (Leo) back in some capacity during the first part of episodes.

Here is the season 2 logline:

It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.

If you loved the first season, we certainly think you’ll be happy with what is ahead.

What do you most want to see moving into That 90’s Show season 2 over at Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







