Fear the Walking Dead season 9: Why isn’t it happening?

Given that this weekend marks the series finale, isn’t today the best time to talk a Fear the Walking Dead season 9? Or, to be more specific, why in the world we are not getting it?

Well, the first thing that we really should to within this piece is remind everyone that eight seasons is an incredibly long run for any show, especially one that airs on basic cable. This is a universe where the vast majority of shows are lucky to even get three or four batches of episodes on the air. Just from that perspective, you can argue that it’s a miracle that we’ve had a chance to see as much as we have here.

Ultimately, the decision to end Fear the Walking Dead with a season 8 was decided a good while ago, so this is not something that anyone rushed into at all. There were a ton of different components that went into it, with the biggest one simply being that it felt like the right time creatively to say goodbye. The ratings have also steadily declined over the years.

Was this show always polarizing? Absolutely, but its legacy is one of those shows that occasionally teetered towards finding itself in a great place. It did have some incredibly high highs, in particular back in season 3. Consistency was always the thing that it lacked, but it was always easy to watch knowing that there was always that chance it could meet its potential again. There were hot messes, but also a few bright lights that continue to stand out amidst the chaos.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

