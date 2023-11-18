Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 11, 12 video: The end

Tomorrow on both AMC and also AMC+, you are going to have a chance to see the Fear the Walking Dead series finale arrive. Are you ready for what that will mean? We are prepared personally for an episode that could contain a number of surprising twists and turns, plus also one that is going to give us some sort of closure.

At the center of all of it, though, is going to be a final showdown between Madison and Troy Otto. We wish that Daniel Sharman had returned earlier, since that would have given more time to build this story up. Even as we are seeing it, though, we are at least glad that the story exists and that there is a battle here with stakes.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the latest promo with at least some interesting footage all about what you are going to be seeing moving forward — even if there is no super-clear answer right now as to how this is going to end. Could Alicia be coming back? That’s at least one fun theory to be pondering over at the moment, as we imagine that her return would give us a chance to see the world shaken up one more time. (We still don’t believe she is gone.)

We do think that at least a couple more Fear the Walking Dead characters are going to die, and that there are also going to be callbacks to some earlier seasons. While this show overall has been messy and at times incomplete, we do think there is a message at its core about hope that it is trying to get out. Not everything has to be so bleak.

What do you most want to see entering the Fear the Walking Dead series finale?

Do you have any big-time theories as to how it will end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

