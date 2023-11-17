Fear the Walking Dead series finale: Will it lead to other spin-offs?

Given that the original show The Walking Dead has led to spin-offs, is it fair to think about Fear the Walking Dead, as well?

On paper, we of course think that it is, given that one thing that AMC and their executives have preached, time and time again, is that they love this franchise. The original is going to be launching its third post-finale off-shoot in The Ones Who Live next year, so why wouldn’t something from this world be considered, as well?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

Here is the simple answer that we have for that at the moment: Fear the Walking Dead is not anywhere near as popular of a show. It doesn’t have strong reviews, and it only has a small handful of memorable characters. Many of those actors, like Colman Domingo and Alycia Debnam-Carey, have other projects. Lennie James already departed. Kim Dickens came back as Madison, but could she anchor a full show?

Well, for the time being, let’s just go ahead and say this: We think the more likely situation here is that we’re going to see a Fear the Walking Dead someday wander into one of the other spin-offs, or become a part of a new show with some other characters. We are a little less confident here that we’re moving into a situation where one could anchor a show completely on their own. Creatively, it is probably possible with the right creative team in tow, but it is hard to imagine AMC taking that big of a risk with content based on this particular show, which lost a lot of viewers over the course of its run.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Fear the Walking Dead, including what else is coming up and who should survive

Do you want to see any spin-offs following the end of Fear the Walking Dead?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







