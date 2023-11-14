Fear the Walking Dead series finale: Who should survive?

As we prepare to see the Fear the Walking Dead series finale over on AMC this weekend, why not think about survival? That is at the core of this show, and we don’t think that the writers are necessarily going to kill off every single person under the sun.

Yet, we think that more so than anyone else, there are some people who need to survive. Some of them could benefit turning up elsewhere, whereas others just have a story that merits them making it through all of this.

Daniel Salazar – He may be the show’s best character, someone with a heartbreaking backstory who has proven himself to be loyal and valuable to survival. The crummy thing is when he disappears for long stretches of time.

Dwight – Ultimately, we would love to see him and Daryl Dixon reunite after all they have gone through. Yet, he may have actually gotten a lot of the closure he needed revisiting Sanctuary. (Also, how do you justify moving him and/or Sherry to France at this point?)

Alicia Clark – Now, we know that there are some out there who will say that she’s confirmed dead, but we haven’t seen a body! If she has become this sort of bizarre almost-religious figure in this world, we honestly would be curious about how she navigates in the event that she is alive. We could still see Madison or Strand sacrificing themselves for her sake — we do tend to think that at least one of them is going to die by the end of the story here.

What do you most want to see moving into the Fear the Walking Dead series finale?

Who do you think we are going to see survive?

