The Amazing Race 35 episode 9 spoilers: Express Pass needed?

As we prepare to see The Amazing Race 35 episode 9 on CBS next week, why not talk further about the Express Pass here? This is something that could loom large over the course of the next episode, especially right after Rob & Corey retrieved it.

After all, go ahead and consider this — these two, based on the preview alone for what’s coming up, seem to be struggling with a challenge based in the water. It remains to be seen exactly what that is going to look like for the two of them, but we’re both excited and/or worried about it. We like danger, even for our favorite teams (and they are certainly one of them). What really matters is how they are able to deal with this after the fact.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Amazing Race 35 episode 9 synopsis below:

“In the Belly of the Earth” – Teams continue racing in Slovenia, carefully traveling on foot carrying wooden pieces on their back, descending deep into a cave and assembling a giant dragon and scraping off mussels and barnacles in the waters, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 22 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

Can Steve & Anna Leigh recover?

For the time being, we’re a little worried just because there is no guaranteed equalizer within this race. However, at the same time we also know that they’ve been good at battling adversity at this point. This is a season that has a lot of variance, and if some of the tasks are physical, there are multiple people who could struggle.

Related – Get some other news regarding the next The Amazing Race 35 episode right now

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 35 episode 9 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







