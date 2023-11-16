The Amazing Race 35 episode 9 preview: Who is lost now?

As we prepare to see The Amazing Race 35 episode 9 on CBS next week, do you want to get a much better sense of what lies ahead?

Well, at this point the first thing we can clearly say is that we’re down to some of the top teams! There are only six different teams left, which means that half of the field overall is gone and moving forward, we tend to think that things are only going to get tighter and more intense. Why would we think anything otherwise?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Based on the preview for what lies ahead, we had no real reason to think that we are moving away from Slovenia as a setting. After all, remember for a moment here that this show, in its current era, tends to stay in the same place for a couple of episodes!

The promo signals in particular that a few teams are going to have a tough time. Rob & Corey may have an Express Pass, but they’re also going to have some struggles as they deal with a challenge out on the water. Meanwhile, Todd & Ashlie are going to get lost, something that the vast majority of teams out there have experienced at some point or another. We do tend to think that it’s not a death sentence, but it really comes down to how fast they can recover from it.

Who is the favorite right now?

It has to be Greg & John! They are two of the most physically fit competitors and beyond just that, they have shown on multiple occasions now that they can adapt well to their surroundings. That’s a good thing when you are in different places on a near-constant basis.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Amazing Race now, including thoughts on tonight’s episode

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 35 episode 9 on CBS next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







