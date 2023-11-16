Is Upload new this week on Prime Video? Season 4 hopes

Is Upload new this week over at Prime Video? Following what we recently saw on the streaming service, it is 100% fair to want more!

After all, just consider for a moment how this past installment of the series ended. One of the two Nathan Browns is seemingly gone! The question here, of course, is which one. Horizen came up with a brand-new “initiative” that was mostly them just wiping out any possible duplicates from their system, and this is the biggest cliffhanger that we have. (Of course, another one right now is whether or not we actually are going to be seeing something between Aleesha and Luke after that kiss.)

Now, unfortunately, we do have to present a little bit of the bad news: There is no new installment of the show this week, and nor will there be one for quite some time. Upload has yet to be renewed for a season 4, but we do tend to think that it’s likely. Why would we think anything otherwise right now? We do recognize that this is an incredibly popular show that provides plenty of laughs and beyond that, the streamer does not have anything else like it on the service. We do think that a little bit of originality here goes a long way, especially when you don’t have many comedies.

For now, here are some of our bold predictions — we are going to get a season 4 renewal before the end of the year and with that, it opens the door for filming to start in the first half of 2024.

When do we expect to see new episodes back?

Well, let’s just say that we’re thinking that you will see new episodes moving into the first part of 2025. We know that a show with this many special effects does take some time, and we have to be aware of that far in advance.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Upload season 4 over at Prime Video?

