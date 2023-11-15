Doctor Who spoilers: More on big role for Bridgerton star

For those who do not know already, Doctor Who is going to be bringing you both an anniversary and a Christmas Special this year. Beyond just that, though, you’re also going to be getting a holiday event in late 2024 with an appearance from Nicola Coughlan!

For those unaware, the Bridgerton actress is going to be playing a part in this particular special, which has been in production as of late. She and upcoming star Ncuti Gatwa have a little bit of history together already, as they both worked on the Barbie movie not that long ago.

While BBC One confirmed this week that Coughlan will be coming on board, they aren’t exactly sharing a lot of other information about the role. Still, the actress had the following to say about coming on board in the statement:

“I’m excited to join the Whoniverse under the leadership of the inimitable Russell T Davies. I’ve been a fan of Ncuti Gatwa for some time and getting to share the screen with him as the Doctor has been an absolute joy.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Davies added the following:

“This has been the most brilliant shoot, with Nicola lighting up the set and bringing joy. From Derry, via Bridgerton, to the Tardis, it’s the trip of a lifetime.”

More so than anything else, we are hoping that this upcoming special is going to be bringing you the sense of adventure and drama that you’ve come to love from the franchise over the years. With Davies coming back on board, we do think that he’s going to bring a lot of creativity to the table once more — beyond just that, though, he has the experience to know what works within the framework of the franchise and what could be a little bit more of a struggle.

What do you want to see from Nicola Coughlan on the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special?

