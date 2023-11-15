Dancing with the Stars 32: Xochitl Gomez gets first perfect score!

We knew that it was going to happen at some point on Dancing with the Stars 32 — a perfect score from all of the judges at once! Well, tonight it finally happened, and Xochitl Gomez was the recipient.

Of course, was there a more perfect song to be playing for it than the Whitney Houston classic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)”? This is arguably one of her best songs ever and Val Chmerkovskiy choreographed the perfect routine. Even with her suffering a recent injury, it wasn’t enough to drip her up here in the long-term. She was able to get perfect 10’s from Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and guest judge Billy Porter. This is something that easily cements her as a favorite, if she wasn’t one already.

As a matter of fact, you could argue at this point that this season is becoming more and more about the women’s dominance than anything else. Jason Mraz’s status has slipped the past few weeks, while Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson have shown themselves to be extremely strong. Lele Pons was eliminated, but she was better than a lot of the guys left.

In the end, we certainly don’t think that she is going anywhere in the near future. We have every reason in the world to think that Xochitl is going to be sticking around for a long time here. Not only that, but we think that there could be some more perfect scores coming her way at some point in the future. This is not some super-crazy thing to think about when the dust settles, based on her quality of work.

Of course, Gomez has a chance to improve on some of her scores later on with the Dance-Off at the end of the episode.

