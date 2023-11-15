Dancing with the Stars 32: Alyson Hannigan’s breakout dance

There is no question that Tuesday’s Dancing with the Stars 32 episode was something special, in particular for Alyson Hannigan.

From the very start of this season, the former How I Met Your Mother star is someone we’ve been pulling for. She’s been a part of so many great things over the years, but she has never been that close to the top of the leaderboard.

Now that we’ve said that, have we now seen their best dance of the season? Alyson and Sasha Farber performed a contemporary to “Greatest Love of All,” which is one of the most iconic songs from Whitney Houston. It’s also one that Hannigan connected to at a young age, since she had a difficult childhood and this allowed her to better believe in herself. You could see in the routine how much it meant to her and she put her all into it. As a matter of fact, we’d argue that this was a better routine score-wise than what she received in a 33.

Ultimately, the biggest reason we know we weren’t going to be seeing her get a perfect score or close to it is that this show loves progression — Alyson performed fairly early in the night, and that’s never a benefit for getting top scores. (They tend to come a little bit later.) Also, it is rare to see someone go from getting 7s or 8s to getting 10s almost rightaway.

Regardless of how she fares over the rest of the night, we do think that it’s clear that Alyson had her most meaningful dance of the season. Sometimes, that really does mean more than anything else to a star at the end of the day.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars, including more routine spoilers

What do you think about Alyson Hannigan’s breakout routine on Dancing with the Stars 32?

Do you agree that it was a breakout? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates coming pretty soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







