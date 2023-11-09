Dancing with the Stars 32 week 8 spoilers: Whitney Houston songs

As many of you may have known already, Dancing with the Stars 32 week 8 is going to be a tribute to Whitney Houston. Obviously, she’s got a greater discography than the majority of artists who have ever lived, and we expected nothing short of great choices for Tuesday night.

Based on the official dance spoilers that we’ve received now from ABC, let’s just say there’s a lot to be excited about! To find out more, just take a look at the press release below…

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Contemporary to “Greatest Love of All.”

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Tango to “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Paso Doble to “Queen of the Night.”

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Viennese Waltz to “I Will Always Love You.”

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Samba to “Higher Love” by Kygo and Whitney Houston.

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Viennese Waltz to “I Have Nothing.”

“The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Rumba to “Didn’t We Almost Have It All.”

Which dances stand out? Well, Charity is getting the most emotional, and arguably the song that Houston is best known for. However, Xochitl should have a really good chance to shine with what is a pretty memorable routine, and Jason has probably our personal favorite of Whitney’s songs.

Of course, the person in the most danger here is going to be Harry and while he does have a great song to dance to, this feels SO far out of his comfort zone.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars 32 now, including more on the Lele Pons elimination

What do you most want to see moving into week 8 of Dancing with the Stars season 32?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







