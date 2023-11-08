Dancing with the Stars 32: Why was Lele Pons eliminated?

Tonight on Dancing with the Stars 32, it feels like we had the first shocking elimination of the season in Lele Pons. How in the world did we get here? Well, let’s just say that it’s really tough, given that she was one of the show’s better dancers week in and week out.

Unfortunately, we do think that there are a few different factors that contributed to this on some level.

1. Performing at the start of the show – When it comes to solo routines, this is a rough place to be — even though she had such an iconic Shakira-based performance!

2. Rarely getting the feature spot – Did anyone else feel like the show never put her in some of the primo parts of the episodes? It was weird, but it didn’t feel like there was the same investment in her as other people this season.

3. A less-known partner – Brandon Armstrong has done multiple seasons and yet, he still doesn’t have the fame level of a Val Chmerkovsky, a Peta Murgatroyd, or an Artem Chigvintsev. We do think this matters, but we feel for Brandon since he’s had a lot of earlier exits and he’s clearly a talented choreographer.

4. Has she been underscored? – We’re not suggesting some conspiracy here, but it does feel like for whatever reason, her scores were never at the level that they should have been given the quality of her routines.

Did we see this coming?

Eventually, but not tonight. For the reasons above, we never thought that she was going to make it as far as Charity Lawson, Jason Mraz, or Ariana Madix, but we certainly imagined that she’d at least outlast Harry Jowsey, if not Barry Williams. Lele is a better dancer than Alyson Hannigan, but we know that she’s got a fan base that spans multiple generations at this point.

Are you shocked that Lele Pons was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







