Loki season 3 spoilers: Could Sylvie return here, or elsewhere?

At the moment, we recognize that a Loki season 3 has not been ordered over at Disney+. Beyond that, there’s a chance that it never comes back! You can argue that the end of season 2 is the conclusion to Tom Hiddleston’s journey as the title character.

With that being said, this has been one of the most popular shows within the greater MCU, and we imagine it will be hard for Marvel to move away from it entirely. Even if we don’t see Loki back, isn’t there a good chance that Sylvie or some other characters could be back somewhere else? It’s at least a worthy subject of discussion.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is what star Sophia Di Martino had to say on the subject of a possible future of her character:

… There’s a whole universe, a multiverse. I’d love to see Sylvie come back and see her do more. I’d love to see her in another epic adventure. I want to see her fighting giants and stuff, but yeah, who knows? We’ll find out.

We do think that if there’s a reasonable way to make things happen and Sylvie can come back, it will. The producers on this show, plus Kevin Feige and the other bigwigs, have to be spending a lot of time thinking about the MCU’s future right now. What’s been working for the past several years has not necessarily been working in 2023, and Loki is one of the real exceptions to that. Sylvie was a popular character, and the main drawback to there only being two seasons here is that there weren’t a ton of opportunities to see what exactly it is that she can fully do. Why not take a larger look at that some other point down the road? It’s at least worth considering.

Related – Be sure to get some more content on the future of Loki from an executive producer

Do you want to see a Loki season 3 happen, or an appearance from Sylvie elsewhere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







