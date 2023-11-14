Loki season 3: Show EP on possible renewal

Is there any chance at all of a Loki season 3 renewal? In some ways, that feels unlikely. Consider the end of season 2! Also, consider the fact that Tom Hiddleston himself feels like the finale was a real culmination of the decade-plus that he has spent as this character. Think about how much the character evolved over the years, from a pest to a foe to, in the end, a hero who is willing to sacrifice for other people.

What else can you say with the character right now? Well, for the moment, some folks behind the scenes are taking a wait-and-see approach with this. Speaking per TV Insider, here is what executive producer Kevin Wright had to say:

“These were chapters one and two of the same book … I do think there are other books on the shelf. I think the great thing we can learn from the comics is as one story ends, down the road, some other artists can come in and pick up a new story … They can either pick up those threads or do something totally new. But to me, at least right now, this feels like a fully-formed arc and payoff of six movies and 12 episodes of TV over 12 years for Tom. And I would be reluctant to just jump straight in [with] Season 3… You want to take time.”

Ultimately, it does feel like Marvel has some other things that they should be focusing on for the near future. The Marvels was a box-office disappointment that probably tried to do too much, Secret Invasion was a mess, and it feels like in general the company has been rudderless for too long in the post-Endgame world. Kang feels like a total mess, and that is taking out all of the headlines around Jonathan Majors.

For now, we’re willing to let Loki rest … but we’ll see what happens.

