Loki season 3: Show EP on possible renewal

Loki season 2
Photo: Disney+

Is there any chance at all of a Loki season 3 renewal? In some ways, that feels unlikely. Consider the end of season 2! Also, consider the fact that Tom Hiddleston himself feels like the finale was a real culmination of the decade-plus that he has spent as this character. Think about how much the character evolved over the years, from a pest to a foe to, in the end, a hero who is willing to sacrifice for other people.

What else can you say with the character right now? Well, for the moment, some folks behind the scenes are taking a wait-and-see approach with this. Speaking per TV Insider, here is what executive producer Kevin Wright had to say:

“These were chapters one and two of the same book … I do think there are other books on the shelf. I think the great thing we can learn from the comics is as one story ends, down the road, some other artists can come in and pick up a new story … They can either pick up those threads or do something totally new. But to me, at least right now, this feels like a fully-formed arc and payoff of six movies and 12 episodes of TV over 12 years for Tom. And I would be reluctant to just jump straight in [with] Season 3… You want to take time.”

Ultimately, it does feel like Marvel has some other things that they should be focusing on for the near future. The Marvels was a box-office disappointment that probably tried to do too much, Secret Invasion was a mess, and it feels like in general the company has been rudderless for too long in the post-Endgame world. Kang feels like a total mess, and that is taking out all of the headlines around Jonathan Majors.

For now, we’re willing to let Loki rest … but we’ll see what happens.

Related Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Loki right now, including some of Hiddleston’s comments

What do you most want to see moving into Loki season 3 over on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!