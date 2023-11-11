Is Tom Hiddleston leaving Loki, for good, after season 2 finale?

Is Tom Hiddleston leaving Loki, both the show and the character, following the season 2 finale on Disney+? It certainly seems that way in a number of ways.

In an interview on The Tonight Show — really, his first chance to talk about the show following the SAG-AFTRA strike, the actor confirms that he views the final minutes of the finale as an endpoint for his character:

“I will say this, it all comes full circle … It’s the conclusion to Seasons 1 and 2, and it’s also the conclusion to six films and 12 episodes and 14 years of my life. 14 years. I was 29 when I was cast, I’m 42 now. It’s been a journey.”

Now, we do think Loki’s status as a keeper of time is a fantastic way for him to end his tale. So much of his arc has been about mischief and hubris and now, he ends off in a place of responsibility. He has grown and adapted over time, and there is something quite interesting about him now being a protector of it.

Now that we’ve said all of this…

Marvel is Marvel, and the next few months are going to show just how desperate the comic-book company is or is not. The Marvels is currently shaping up to be one of the biggest box-office disappointments of the year, and that’s not because of some lack of promotion. They have to figure out how to better simplify and give people a lot of what they want. If there is a reason to bring back Loki that makes sense for Hiddleston, we’re sure that he will consider it. With that being said, we also tend to think that he’s eager to look at and explore some other things in his life — as so many would be after entering their forties and doing something rather familiar for a good while.

