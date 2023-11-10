Loki season 2 episode 6 (finale): The new keeper of time

We had a feeling that the Loki season 2 finale was going to contain some big moments, plus a handful of surprises.

Based on what we saw here, let’s just go ahead and say this: Is this also the series finale? For the time being, it does feel rather fair in order to argue that. This was a show that tied together a lot of loose ends, brought Loki all the way back to where he was all the back in season 1, and beyond all of that, took a new position for himself as a keeper of time. He now has a good bit of control of ensuring everything stays on course.

Can you argue now that Loki has now found his place in the world? For the time being, we’d at least argue that. It’s a good spot of closure for him, and also a good one for Mobius at the same time.

Now that we have said this, did anyone expect something even more from the He Who Remains storyline being tied even further into the future of the MCU? Sure, there were some Easter eggs scattered in here and at the same time, we didn’t think that there was anything that the Marvel gurus can’t just dance around moving forward. The truth is that they haven’t done that much that has been commercially beloved with Kang yet, and even the introduction to him feels rather misguided after the fact. They still have time to reverse course if they really want to, but will they? That’s a big question.

For the time being, we do at least think that there is a way to bring back Loki if the situation calls for it, but it’s also not essential. We can be happy with where things have ended off … even if we do still find ourselves craving something a little bit more down the road.

