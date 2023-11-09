Loki season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?

Leading into the Loki season 2 finale on Disney+ tonight, what better time is there to talk more about a season 3. Are we getting it?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is dive a little bit more into where things currently stand. There is no official renewal for the Tom Hiddleston series here and honestly, the future here is quite complicated. Loki season 2 fills an important role in the larger continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there may not be (at least for the time being) a logical reason to bring the show back for more. Obviously, we do hope that this changes, but there’s not some sort of super-clear timeline on it at present.

What we can at least say is that provided that the viewership is there and Hiddleston is interested in getting back into this world again, the door is very much open. It may not be in a year or even two years, but there is still a chance that we get a chance to see it.

Until then, we know that there are so many other Marvel projects floating around out there at the moment. Take, for starters, what we’re going to get here when it comes to The Marvels on the big screen this weekend. Meanwhile, we know that Echo is premiering on Disney+ early next year, and this is actually a show that is meant to be viewed separate from the rest of the MCU canon. It may not impact any larger stories there and at the end of the day, that’s ok. Sometimes, it’s just fun to really dive into a world and see some great characters.

Honestly, we wouldn’t mind if Loki becomes some sort of Doctor Who figure, where we could see him travel around and meet some various comic-book characters through the ages.

What do you most want to see in a potential Loki season 3?

Do you think it is actually possible? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other information here soon.

