The White Lotus season 3: Great news for filming

If you are like us, we tend to think that it’s easy to be excited about The White Lotus season 3 over on HBO. How can you not be? This is a show that is getting set to deliver a bunch of episodes set in Thailand, and the idea seems to be to do something that is bigger than ever before.

The best news that we can share here is quite simple: It looks like the series may be able to film at some point before we get too deep into 2024, largely due to the recent end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

After all, it is important to note that casting is one of the most important things with a show like this. The White Lotus needs new actors almost every season, save for one or two returning names. (For season 3, that seems to be Natasha Rothwell.) Creator Mike White will need to use the next couple of months to focus on this with his team, in addition to of course perfecting the scripts. We’re sure a lot of ideas are already being pondered over.

Are we nervous that the third season won’t live up to the hype of the first two? Sure, but here’s a reminder that we had the same concerns leading into season 2, and it was nothing short of awesome. We have every reason to think that White and HBO are going to be able to deliver the goods and then some.

The hardest part at this point is going to be simply the matter of waiting, given the fact that 2025 is a LONG ways away — why couldn’t this come out at this point next year? What that really too much to ask? At the moment, it certainly seems like it.

