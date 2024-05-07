Fire Country season 2 episode 10: More on Gabriela’s wedding

If you have not heard as of yet, Fire Country season 2 episode 10 is going to feature Gabriela’s wedding — or, at least the buildup to it. Are she and Diego actually going to tie the knot?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that there is a certain amount of ambiguity on this — also, that is very much the intention. The show wants you asking some of these questions! Of course, our hope is that there is some closure on all of this before the finale ends, mostly because it feels like you can give cliffhangers on about five or ten other things if you really want to.

In setting the stage (per TV Insider) for what is coming up next, here is some of what Stephanie Arcila (who plays Gabriela) had to say:

[Everyone] is going to be shocked in every character, all the twists that come with each and every character. It’s a very emotional episode as well, especially for Manny. And I don’t think people are going to expect what’s to come. It’s going to keep you on your toes.”

We do think that the finale should help to at least tie together a number of loose ends and answer questions from this season, whether it be the long-term future of Three Rock and if Bode can really undo what he told Gabriela to do last season — forget about him and move forward. She probably won’t ever be able to fully forget what happened, but is there at least a chance that they could move into a better place. For now, it is certainly something that we would not rule out.

If there is a cliffhanger, we’d expect for it to be a dangerous one. That is something the show does best.

