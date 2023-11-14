Beacon 23 season 2: Has MGM+ series already been renewed?

If you have been debating as to whether or not to dive into Beacon 23 on MGM+, we know a question could rise — has it been renewed?

Well, there is not too much of a reason to keep everyone waiting here — you are absolutely going to be getting more of the series down the road! The season 2 greenlight was actually handed over a pretty long time ago, so both seasons of the Hugh Howey adaptation have already been shot. That gives the aforementioned streaming service a lot of flexibility when it comes to how they want to air these.

If you have not had an opportunity to dive into the Beacon 23 as of yet, let’s just say that this is a super-fascinating look into a world where two people find themselves stranded in the far reaches of space, where they could either form a bond or turn on each other. It feels almost like a stage play at times thanks to the intimate environment; yet, there are also a handful of some other familiar sci-fi elements that you are getting a chance to see at the same time.

Also, this serves as a chance to see some great stuff courtesy of Lena Headey and Stephan James, who both also have some great opportunities to shine here. For both of them, this is really a chance to properly allow them to tackle some things that they have not had an opportunity to do before.

Even though we realize that a season is coming, that doesn’t mean that it is going to be coming in the near future. MGM+ does not have any reason to hurry this along, especially when you consider the fact that they have some other programming already mapped out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

