Beacon 23 season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Aster, Halan’s trust issues

As we do get ourselves prepared to see Beacon 23 season 1 episode 3 on MGM+ next week, there is so much to prepare for!

So, where do we start off here? A natural place, at least for now, is just simply noting what is at the core of this story: Trust. Aster and Halan are at the beacon together, but what are their motives? We know that Aster is working with a higher purpose with the QTA involving some mysterious minerals. Meanwhile, Halan was never meant to be the beacon keeper and there is another mystery there. If the two can help each other, they could actually get out of this season in a better place. Or, the distrust could be their final undoing in due time.

In speaking about this dynamic and what we will see coming up to TV Insider, here is what executive producer Glen Mazara had to say:

“[Because] Halan and Aster are broken people and they have trusted people in the past and been burned, when they meet, they don’t trust each other … It’s the damage that they’ve suffered, the pain that they’ve suffered in the past that keeps them from trusting each other. They’re their own worst enemies. I think it’s interesting to, on a sci-fi show, examine questions of trauma, mental health, PTSD. As the story develops, we’ll learn more about their situations.”

We do think that the two are going to have to combat some external threats as time goes on. You do see a little bit of this in the early going with the raiders in episode 2, and there will be more in the weeks to come.

In the end, this show wants to keep you guessing … so when will we get some answers? Time will tell on that subject.

