Beacon 23 season 1 episode 3 air date: What’s next on MGM+

Following the big two-episode premiere on MGM+, do you want to learn more about Beacon 23 season 1 episode 3? When will it arrive?

Well, first and foremost, let’s talk about the title: “Why Can’t We Go On As Three?”, which is coming in seven days’ time. Like many other streaming shows, the two-hour premiere is designed here in order to get people hooked on the show and from here, they can give us new installments every seven days the rest of the way. The Lena Headey series got off to a great start today, allowing us a chance to see the first two episodes. Within that, we also had a great opportunity to get to know a little bit more about Halan and Aster (Headey), who has arrived at the Beacon with some mysterious motives.

For a few more details about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Beacon 23 season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

In shock after her first kill, Aster buries her feelings as she and Halan prepare for QTA Manager Coley to arrive on the beacon; Coley immediately distrusts Halan and sees him as a threat, forcing Aster to make a tough decision.

One of the things that could be curious about the show moving forward is how new arrivals to the Beacon could end up shaping the future. At the end of episode 2, we had a chance to see Halan start to grow a little bit attached to Aster — or, at the very least, he doesn’t want to be alone. That was one of Stephan James’ best moments through the opening two episodes, and we are pretty darn excited to see where things go from here. How can we not? This show has already demonstrated TONS of potential.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

