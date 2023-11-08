Beacon 23 season 1 episode 1, 2 spoilers: First details

Are you ready for the Beacon 23 season 1 premiere to arrive on MGM+ this weekend? In case you did not know, we are actually going to be getting the first two episodes at once and that serves as a great opportunity to dive into this world.

If you haven’t heard too much about this series as of yet, let’s note that it is based on the source material from Hugh Howey (Silo), and it also features a great cast led by Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey as well as Homecoming actor Stephan James. The logline for the series itself serves as a great way to set the stage:

In the farthest reaches of the Milky Way, a government agent and a stoic ex-military man find themselves trapped inside a beacon that serves as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers.

Now, we have a few tiny details on the first two episodes to share. While there may not be anything huge or substantial in here, it at least serves as a great way to set the table. (Details come courtesy of TV Guide.)

Episode 1 – Beacon 23’s secrets are exposed by an unexpected visitor.

Episode 2 – As Wreckers force their way onboard, Aster will have to put her trust in an enemy to survive.

Now, our hope here is that by the end of the first two episodes, everyone will be hooked. We know that for us personally, that is the hope given that there is so much that the show is bringing to the table here! We’re always in the mood for good science fiction and in between this and also the premiere of For All Mankind, we are feeling pretty darn optimistic for a lot of what the future could hold over the next several weeks, even within a drier period in the TV world.

