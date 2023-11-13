FBI: International season 3 premiere date revealed; what we know

If you are excited to see FBI: International season 3 over on CBS, we have news today that absolutely should make you smile!

Today, the folks at the network officially unveiled the entirety of their upcoming schedule for their scripted shows following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. For the FBI spin-off, this means that you are going to be seeing it on Thursday, February 13 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. It’s true that this is a whopping thee months from now, and absolutely this is a long time to wait for a show to be coming back on the air.

So why are we stuck waiting for so long in order to see it? Well, the simplest explanation that we can give here is that FBI: International has yet to begin filming, and the same can be said for a number of other shows out there due to the strike. The plan seems to be to kick off production for a lot of things in the days following Thanksgiving; the good news about Wolf Entertainment shows in particular is that they are adept at being efficient, meaning that a lot can get done in a fairly short amount of time. That is especially important here when it comes to episode count.

Just in case you’re wondering how many episodes you’re going to see, think along the lines of somewhere between ten and thirteen. More specifics will be made available later on.

Are there many major changes coming?

We wouldn’t quite say that. There is a change behind the scenes with Matt Olmstead (a longtime Wolf Entertainment veteran) coming in as showrunner. However, that probably will not lead to a lot of fundamental shifts on-screen. If there are any other major shifts, they have yet to be announced.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI proper, including its own premiere date and what to expect

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: International season 3 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







