FBI season 6 premiere date revealed; what we know

For everyone out there excited to learn more about FBI season 6 over at CBS, let’s just say we have great news!

Earlier today, the folks at the network finally unveiled some information that confirmed that on Tuesday, February 13, you can see the flagship show back at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is one day after the network is kicking off their schedule with NCIS, and they have a number of other returning shows airing throughout the week.

So why are we waiting for so long in order to see FBI premiere? Well, the simplest reason is because it has not started off production as of yet and beyond that, neither have the other shows in the franchise. We do think it is important for CBS to have all three of these programs come back around the same time, as it makes things that much easier from the vantage point of convenience.

As for how many episodes we are going to get, think in terms of somewhere between 10 and 13. More clarity will be available on that before too long.

Are there any big story changes moving into season 6?

If there is, let’s just say that they have not been announced as of right now. One of the things that we do think matters a lot for this show is consistency, and we certainly think that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Maggie Bell this time around. This is one of those series that absolutely knows what it is at this point, and we certainly imagine that they are going to continue working to embrace that and give viewers more action and intensity — with a few character moments sprinkled in here and there along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

