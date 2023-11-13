FBI season 6 filming: When can you expect it to begin?

If you are out there excited to see FBI season 6 premiere on CBS, we have more news that should continue to generate excitement! After all, we know a little bit more about when filming is currently set to begin.

Want to know more? Well, according to a new report from Deadline, it appears as though cameras are going to start rolling for the crime drama at some point close to the end of the month — most likely in the days after Thanksgiving. With the SAG-AFTRA strike now over, many shows have the ability to start preparing to get underway on new episodes. It took a long time for us to get to this point, but of course we’re thrilled that there is a fair deal and that casts and crews can get back to doing what they love.

As for how this incredibly long break is going to end up impacting FBI as a series, that currently remains to be seen! The biggest thing we can say right now is that more than likely, the writers are going to be looking to deliver a lot of the same sort of stories that we have seen over the past few years. That means timely, high-intensity cases that test Maggie, OA, Jubal, and the rest of the team. This will be scattered in alongside various looks at the characters’ personal lives, which will also remain rather important in its own way.

If filming does start off for FBI in late November, we do think that there’s a chance for a 12-13 episode season. However, our advice is to not think of anything as solidified in the near future, given that things can change quite easily based on a number of factors.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on FBI, including other peeks towards the future

What do you most want to see moving into FBI season 6, no matter when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to score some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







