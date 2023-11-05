FBI season 6: How many episodes can we currently expect?

We recognize that at some point, we are going to have a chance to see an FBI season 6 coming to CBS. The real question is when it is going to be and, beyond that, just how many episodes we’re going to get.

The best place we can start off here comes via the lens of episode count. The crime drama of course faces some challenges in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, as there are only going to be so many episodes that it has the chance to film. By virtue of that, we do think that it is best to set expectations low. According to a report from Deadline, the hope is that there will be 13 episodes shot over the next several months.

Will the production team be able to pull this off? Well, the biggest reason to have hope, at least from our vantage point, is thanks to the fact that Wolf Entertainment shows do have a tendency to be rather efficient. They can get a lot done in a short period of time, and almost always within a reasonable budget.

If for whatever reason the SAG-AFTRA strike goes on for a significantly longer span of time, there is still a chance for a 10-12 episode season to happen. The one good thing that we can say at present is that it seems as though the sides are fairly close to a deal, though we are slightly concerned about some of the wordage coming out with the last offer from the AMPTP being described as “best” and “final.” Why are you even bothering with that when it’s just going to annoy people?

Anyhow, let’s hope that the entire FBI franchise can return at some point around February.

