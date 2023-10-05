FBI: International season 3 names new showrunner; writers start

Even though we may be stuck waiting until early next year to see FBI: International season 3 (or the rest of the franchise), we have big news. At the very least, we are able to discuss at the moment the person running things behind the scenes.

According to a new report from TVLine, longtime Wolf Entertainment veteran Matt Olmstead is going to be taking over the showrunner post moving into the third season of the globally-set show. This comes after previous showrunner Derek Haas departed following the end of season 2. (The same goes for his exit over in the world of Chicago Fire.)

In hiring someone who is a very-much familiar face to FBI: International, what the folks at CBS and Wolf Entertainment are doing what they can to establish continuity, which we know is something that is more of a priority than ever this season. Our hope here, of course, is that we do see a season of around 13 episodes, but with the WGA strike only recently over and the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike still unclear, we can’t sit here with confidence and say that anything is 100% a lock. We’d be silly to ever think that this was the case!

No matter when this show comes back (and don’t be shocked if it ends up being in February), we just hope that it captures much of the blueprint that we saw the first go-around. By that, we mean mostly opportunities to see a lot of action-packed stories and beyond just that, also chances to get to know a lot of these characters a little bit better. That has always been at the forefront of the entire franchise, and we don’t have any real interest in seeing that change.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

