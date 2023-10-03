Is FBI new tonight on CBS, and can the same be said for its two spin-off shows in FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? If you are curious about it at this point, it is hard to blame you! We are, after all, now back into the traditional fall TV season, and this is where we typically get new episodes of some of your scripted favorites.

The first thing that we really should do here is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of any of these franchise shows on the air tonight. We’d love to have them back in the near future, but there just aren’t any installments currently in the can. While the WGA strike may be over, there are no scripts still ready as of this writing — meanwhile, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing.

We have heard that there is positive news on the SAG-AFTRA front, with there being some sort of chance of a deal coming in the weeks ahead. Still, nothing is guaranteed and for now, it feels smart to not bank on much of anything. Just know that if everything goes right, there is a chance that we will be able to see the entire franchise back around February with an episode order of somewhere between 10-13.

Is the long delay going to impact many stories coming up? It might in terms of when things are set but beyond that, we are not expecting anything too seismic here beyond the scenes. Instead, we would just say that we’re going to be seeing more of what you love, and that includes captivating cases and strong, emotional character arcs.

If a story isn’t broke, why fix it? You do have to wonder that.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

