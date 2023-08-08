Alexa Davalos reportedly leaving FBI: Most Wanted, Kristin Gaines

We certainly did not expect any sort of FBI: Most Wanted season 5 news to come out in the midst of the WGA strike, but here we are. It is also somewhat of a recurring theme here, at least in that you have a cast member saying goodbye to the crime drama.

So who is it this time? Well, the title gives it away: Alexa Davalos is preparing now to head off into the sunset as Kristin Gaines following the season 4 finale. According to Deadline, the actress was actually informed on set at the end of season 4 that she would not be returning, and the exit was amicable across both parties. The news is still somewhat of a shock since there wasn’t really any indication in the story that she would be departing the team, though we realize that FBI: Most Wanted has lost a number of cast members before.

As for how this storyline is going to be tied together in season 5, we are sure there will be some sort of reason for Gaines’ exit written into the story. We suppose that it is also possible that Davalos could come back to give her role a proper farewell. The reality here is simply that no one can know given that there are no scripts written for next season. This is where everything does go back to the strike at the end of the day. We remain in murky waters with a lot of this and truthfully, this is where things could be for months.

After all, remember that the entire FBI franchise is not on the fall schedule, and it could be anywhere between January and March before they come back. In addition to us being firmly in the midst of the writers’ strike, the actors of SAG-AFTRA have also been on strike for weeks on end already.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

