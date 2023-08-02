FBI: Most Wanted season 5 premiere date: August hopes

Now that we are getting into the month of August, is there anything to hope for in regards to FBI: Most Wanted season 5?

Well, we should note for starters that when it comes to story possibilities, we are entering the next chapter here in a fairly interesting spot. Remy Scott has gone through a lot at the end of season 4, so where are we going to find him now? How much emotional depth will be explored? It is exciting to think about, but due to the WGA strike, the writers have been unable to put any story together. Not only that, but it’s doubtful that they are going to be able to do a lot more of that moving forward, either.

At the time of this writing, there is no clear evidence that this strike is going to end anytime soon. The same goes the SAG-AFTRA strike that is also going on. It is unusual to have both unions on the picket lines at the same time, but this is where we are. All they are asking for is fair payment and some element of assurance that they will not be replaced by AI down the road — is that too much to ask?

When, when it comes to the Dylan McDermott drama, the only thing we would hope for this month is some resolution to these strikes. That would allow the writers to get to work, and for production to start off at some point this fall. As a result of that, there’s a pretty good chance some episodes could air starting in January.

Otherwise … well, let’s just say that you will have to exercise even more patience moving into 2024.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI, including a few other details about what’s next

What do you think we are eventually going to see moving into FBI: Most Wanted season 5 on CBS?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







