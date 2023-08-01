FBI season 6 premiere date: Our hopes for August

With us know firmly into the month of August, why not share more of an update on where things stand entering FBI season 6?

While this crime drama may not necessarily garner a ton of attention, it is worth noting that this is one of the most-watched shows on all of network TV. It is also one that is slated to deliver a lot of action and some emotional, timely stories moving forward. The problem is just learning when we are going to have a chance to see them, given that it is not on the fall schedule at this particular moment in time.

Odds are, CBS won’t be bumping it up into that frame, either — there is no evidence that a major change is on the horizon. The best thing that we can hope for is that over the course of the next few months, we get a proper and fair resolution to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. These are the biggest reasons right now why there is not any further news announced about the future of the franchise, as networks, studios, and streaming services have not offered something that represents their value. If a deal is reached by the end of the summer, there is a chance that we could get a proper FBI premiere in January.

As things currently stand, the only news you should really hope for this month is resolution to some of these strikes. Remember that even once that happens, it is going to take several weeks for production to get underway as the writers have to reconvene and work on scripts.

At the moment, we’d say to hope for somewhere between 13-15 episodes for season 6, but it could be even lower than that.

