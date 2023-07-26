FBI: Most Wanted season 5 premiere date: Best-case scenario

At this point, what can we hope for when it comes to an FBI: Most Wanted season 5 premiere date? We certainly recognize that there is a good bit of demand out there for it, and for a pretty good reason. We just have to wait and see when we’re going to see some more new episodes arrive.

So where do things stand at present? Well, we should start by just noting the following: If you are hoping for something more on the spin-off this fall, you are sure to be disappointed. CBS has already released their fall schedule and within that, we have learned that the crime procedural is not a part of it. Meanwhile, there is no guarantee of a specific month in 2024 due to both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Is there anything at all to hope for at the moment? Sure, and it goes along the lines of this: The AMPTP (the governing body of the networks, streaming services, and studios) coming together and realizing in the end that they need to get everyone on the same page. We recognize fully that this is not the easiest thing to do but at the same time, it is 100% necessary. These actors and writers deserve what they are asking for.

There is at least a chance that the corporations realize that they need scripted programming on the air come January. With that in mind, we remain hopeful that there is going to be some sort of deal reached when we get around to the end of summer. This is what we think is the best-case scenario.

Are there also some reports out there that we could be waiting longer, even so far as October? Absolutely and if that does happen, it could mean a premiere date for the spin-off in either February or March. That would also likely reduce the episode count to the 10-13 range.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

