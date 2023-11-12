Moon Knight season 2: Does Marvel’s Echo provide a roadmap?

Over the course of the past several weeks, there have been rumors about a Moon Knight season 2 happening at Disney+. However, it also has not been confirmed. There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered, and you could look at the disappointing performance of The Marvels today as some sort of cause for concern.

At the end of the day, though, are there still some reasons to be excited about the future here for Oscar Isaac and the rest of the cast? We tend to think so and honestly, they are tied to another Disney+ series in Echo.

First and foremost, can we just say that Marvel actually had the right idea when it comes to their television universe back in the days of Agents of SHIELD? By making their movies and series speak to each other so much, they have provided too much of a deluge of content. There is also less of a reason to see the films in theaters, knowing that they will eventually arrive on Disney+ down the road.

The best thing about Moon Knight season 1, other than Isaac’s performance, is that it stands on its own. There is a clear beginning, middle, and cliffhanger ending to that story. It is not dependent on what else is going on within the larger MCU. With Echo, Marvel has already debuted something titled Marvel Spotlight, which will help viewers to indicate that it is more of a standalone entity. It is easy to think that we’re going to be seeing this other show fit under this banner, as well.

At this point, what Disney needs to focus on is quality over quantity, and the first season of Moon Knight was fantastic. These are the stories that they need to be telling in TV form. When you consider all of this, it’s not too hard to figure out why the rumors of a renewal are out there. They just need to give the story all of the time and care needed to truly deliver something great in the end.

